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(Ne)sluchayniye istorii
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii
, 2020
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii
Russia / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
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(Ne)sluchayniye istorii
Teaser
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Cast
Darya Melnikova
Mikhail Troynik
Ekaterina Steblina
Evgeniy Stychkin
Ekaterina Ageeva
Kristina
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Igor
Liza Klimova
Kira
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dima
Maksim Matveev
Igor Nikolayevich
Ivan Mulin
Anna Chipovskaya
Irina
Anna Ukolova
Director
Baybulat Batullin
,
Konstantin Raikh
,
Elena Brodach
,
Yaroslav Lebedev
,
Anton Mamykin
Writer
Aleksandr Tsypkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
13 August 2020
World premiere
13 August 2020
Also known as
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii, (Не)случайные истории
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