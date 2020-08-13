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Poster of (Ne)sluchayniye istorii
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films (Ne)sluchayniye istorii

(Ne)sluchayniye istorii

, 2020
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii
Russia / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of (Ne)sluchayniye istorii
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii - Teaser
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii  Teaser

Cast

Darya Melnikova
Darya Melnikova
Mikhail Troynik
Mikhail Troynik
Ekaterina Steblina
Ekaterina Steblina
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Ekaterina Ageeva
Ekaterina Ageeva
Kristina
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Evgeniy Kharitonov
Igor
Liza Klimova
Liza Klimova
Kira
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dima
Maksim Matveev
Maksim Matveev
Igor Nikolayevich
Ivan Mulin
Ivan Mulin
Anna Chipovskaya
Anna Chipovskaya
Irina
Anna Ukolova
Anna Ukolova
Director Baybulat Batullin, Konstantin Raikh, Elena Brodach, Yaroslav Lebedev, Anton Mamykin
Writer Aleksandr Tsypkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 13 August 2020
World premiere 13 August 2020
Also known as
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii, (Не)случайные истории

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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(Ne)sluchayniye istorii - Teaser
(Ne)sluchayniye istorii Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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