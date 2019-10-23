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Brendan [narrating] How many? How many trials will it take for this rat to run this maze without making any mistakes? How quickly will the rat complete the maze each time? Over multiple trials, will he get faster? Over time, rats tend to run the maze with fewer and fewer errors. Soon, they eliminate the errors altogether, and move faster. As it moves, it's creating an internal map of its world.

Brendan Researchers use maze studies to help identify general principles about learning and memory, and what they learn can be applied to other species. Even us.