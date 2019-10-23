Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Mandela Effect
5.7
Kinoafisha Films The Mandela Effect
5.7

The Mandela Effect

, 2019
The Mandela Effect
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Mandela Effect
5.7

Cast

Charlie Hofheimer
Brendan
Aleksa Palladino
Aleksa Palladino
Claire
Robin Lord Taylor
Robin Lord Taylor
Matt
Madeleine McGraw
Madeleine McGraw
Sam
Clarke Peters
Clarke Peters
Dr. Fuchs
Tim Ransom
Pastor Isaac
Ptolemy Slocum
Manning
Vernee Watson
Vernee Watson
Nadine
Elena Campbell-Martinez
Ms. Garcia
Steven Daniel Brun
Adam
Director David Guy Levy, Benjamin Epps
Writer Steffen Schlachtenhaufen, Benjamin Epps, David Guy Levy
Composer Ohad Benchetrit, Elia Cmiral, Justin Small
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 6 December 2019
World premiere 23 October 2019
Release date
6 December 2019 Canada 18A
6 December 2019 Great Britain 15
4 March 2021 South Korea
Production Periscope Entertainment
Also known as
The Mandela Effect, O Efeito Mandela, Эффект Манделы, 曼德拉效應

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Brendan [narrating] How many? How many trials will it take for this rat to run this maze without making any mistakes? How quickly will the rat complete the maze each time? Over multiple trials, will he get faster? Over time, rats tend to run the maze with fewer and fewer errors. Soon, they eliminate the errors altogether, and move faster. As it moves, it's creating an internal map of its world.
Brendan Researchers use maze studies to help identify general principles about learning and memory, and what they learn can be applied to other species. Even us.
Brendan I design games. I code. In video games, we come across these principles each time we play. They are designed so we use our memory to learn, adapt and advance. Without our memory, we'd get nowhere.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more