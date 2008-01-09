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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Madeleine McGraw
Madeleine McGraw
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine McGraw
Madeleine McGraw
Madeleine McGraw
Date of Birth
9 January 2008
Age
18 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Toy Story 4
(2019)
Tickets
7.6
Secrets of Sulphur Springs
(2021)
7.3
The Black Phone
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2019
2016
All
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actress
8
7.1
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Black Phone
The Black Phone
Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Harbinger
The Harbinger
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Secrets of Sulphur Springs
Adventure, Detective, Family, Drama
2021, USA
7.7
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family
2019, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.9
The Curse of La Llorona
The Curse of La Llorona
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Mandela Effect
The Mandela Effect
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
7.2
Outcast
Drama, Horror
2016, USA
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