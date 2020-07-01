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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Desperados
5.1
Desperados
, 2020
Desperados
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
5.1
Cast
Nasim Pedrad
Wesley
Anna Camp
Brooke
Lamorne Morris
Sean
Lamorne Morris
Sean
Robbie Amell
Jared
Heather Graham
Angel de la Paz
Izzy Diaz
Quintano
Sarah Burns
Kaylie
Jessica Chaffin
Debbie
Rodrigo Franco
Ramon
Scott Rodgers
Tad
Director
LP
Writer
Ellen Rapoport
Composer
Mateo Messina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
1 July 2020
World premiere
1 July 2020
Production
Lost City, Good Universe, MXN Entertainment
Also known as
Desperados, Atrapa ese email, Apaga-me Esse E-mail!, Desperad@s, Desperado, Kétségbeesettek, Nguyện Liều Vì Yêu, Zúfalkyne, Отчаянная, デスペラードス 〜崖っぷち女子旅〜, 狂姝末路
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
Brooke
Oh a scale from 1 to 10, how desperate are you to break into this room?
Wesley
[Whimpers and hits the door]
Kaylie
I think that.s a hard ten.
Brooke
That could be a 12.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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