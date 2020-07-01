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Poster of Desperados
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Desperados
5.1

Desperados

, 2020
Desperados
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Desperados
5.1

Cast

Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad
Wesley
Anna Camp
Anna Camp
Brooke
Lamorne Morris
Lamorne Morris
Sean
Lamorne Morris
Lamorne Morris
Sean
Robbie Amell
Robbie Amell
Jared
Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Angel de la Paz
Izzy Diaz
Quintano
Sarah Burns
Sarah Burns
Kaylie
Jessica Chaffin
Debbie
Rodrigo Franco
Ramon
Scott Rodgers
Tad
Director LP
Writer Ellen Rapoport
Composer Mateo Messina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 1 July 2020
World premiere 1 July 2020
Production Lost City, Good Universe, MXN Entertainment
Also known as
Desperados, Atrapa ese email, Apaga-me Esse E-mail!, Desperad@s, Desperado, Kétségbeesettek, Nguyện Liều Vì Yêu, Zúfalkyne, Отчаянная, デスペラードス 〜崖っぷち女子旅〜, 狂姝末路

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Brooke Oh a scale from 1 to 10, how desperate are you to break into this room?
Wesley [Whimpers and hits the door]
Kaylie I think that.s a hard ten.
Brooke That could be a 12.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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