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Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad Nasim Pedrad
Kinoafisha Persons Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad

Date of Birth
18 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Brooklyn Nine-Nine 8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
Big Mouth 7.8
Big Mouth (2017)
The Mindy Project 7.8
The Mindy Project (2012)

Filmography

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures 5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
The Boys Presents: Diabolical 6.6
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Sci-Fi, 2022, USA
Pretzel and the Puppies 7.2
Pretzel and the Puppies
Children's 2022, USA
Desperados 5.1
Desperados Desperados
Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Aladdin 7.6
Aladdin Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Corporate Animals 4.4
Corporate Animals Corporate Animals
Horror, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Big Mouth 7.8
Big Mouth
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2017, USA
No Activity 6.7
No Activity
Comedy, Crime 2017, USA
Show more
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