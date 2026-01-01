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About
Filmography
Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad
Nasim Pedrad
Date of Birth
18 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
(2013)
7.8
Big Mouth
(2017)
7.8
The Mindy Project
(2012)
Filmography
5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.6
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Sci-Fi,
2022, USA
7.2
Pretzel and the Puppies
Children's
2022, USA
5.1
Desperados
Desperados
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7.6
Aladdin
Aladdin
Adventure, Musical
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Corporate Animals
Corporate Animals
Horror, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Big Mouth
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2017, USA
6.7
No Activity
Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
Show more
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