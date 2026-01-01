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Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Laura Birn
Date of Birth
25 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Foundation
(2021)
7.6
Unge Lovende
(2015)
7.4
The Beloved
(2026)
Filmography
7.2
Father's Day
Isänpäivä
Drama
2026, Finland
7.4
The Beloved
El ser querido
Drama
2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
Blue Baby
Hetki ennen valoa
Drama
2026, Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
Watch trailer
6.1
The Crow
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
7.4
Light Light Light
Valoa valoa valoa
Drama
2023, Finland
7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.3
Games People Play
Seurapeli
Comedy
2020, Finland
6.3
Any Day Now
Ensilumi
Drama
2020, Finland
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