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Laura Birn
Laura Birn Laura Birn
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Birn

Laura Birn

Laura Birn

Date of Birth
25 April 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Foundation 7.8
Foundation (2021)
Unge Lovende 7.6
Unge Lovende (2015)
The Beloved 7.4
The Beloved (2026)

Filmography

7.2
Father's Day Isänpäivä
Drama 2026, Finland
The Beloved 7.4
The Beloved El ser querido
Drama 2026, Spain / France
Watch trailer
Blue Baby
Blue Baby Hetki ennen valoa
Drama 2026, Finland / Lithuania / Bulgaria
Watch trailer
The Crow 6.1
The Crow The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
Light Light Light 7.4
Light Light Light Valoa valoa valoa
Drama 2023, Finland
Foundation 7.8
Foundation
Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Games People Play 7.3
Games People Play Seurapeli
Comedy 2020, Finland
Any Day Now 6.3
Any Day Now Ensilumi
Drama 2020, Finland
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