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Fate
Fate
, 2020
Fate
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
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Fate
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Cast
Ermek Turganbekov
Aydos Ryshan
Indira Sabirova
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Director
Zhanna Issabayeva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
7 October 2020
Release date
14 November 2024
Kazakhstan
Also known as
Sudba, Судьба
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Fate
Trailer with russian subtitles
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