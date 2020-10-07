Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fate
Fate - trailer with russian subtitles
Kinoafisha Films Fate

Fate

, 2020
Fate
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fate
Fate - trailer with russian subtitles
Fate  trailer with russian subtitles

Cast

Ermek Turganbekov
Aydos Ryshan
Indira Sabirova
Sherkhan Pirnazarov
Director Zhanna Issabayeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 7 October 2020
Release date
14 November 2024 Kazakhstan
Also known as
Sudba, Судьба

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fate - trailer with russian subtitles
Fate Trailer with russian subtitles
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more