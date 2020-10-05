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6.3
Kinoafisha
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The Melody of String Tree
6.3
The Melody of String Tree
, 2020
The Melody of String Tree
Russia / Fantasy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Awards
6.3
Cast
Vladimir Adzhamov
Beggar woman
Denis Aliev
Medlum
Vadim Gusev
Poet's Ka
Vladimir Koshevoy
Poet
Maria Levai
Leyli
Director
Irina Yevteyeva
Writer
Irina Yevteyeva
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
5 October 2020
Production
Proline Film
Also known as
The Melody of String Tree, Мелодия струнного дерева, Melodiya strunnogo dereva
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
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