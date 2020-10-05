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Poster of The Melody of String Tree
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Melody of String Tree
6.3

The Melody of String Tree

, 2020
The Melody of String Tree
Russia / Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Melody of String Tree
6.3

Cast

Vladimir Adzhamov
Beggar woman
Denis Aliev
Medlum
Vadim Gusev
Poet's Ka
Vladimir Koshevoy
Vladimir Koshevoy
Poet
Maria Levai
Leyli
Director Irina Yevteyeva
Writer Irina Yevteyeva
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 5 October 2020
Production Proline Film
Also known as
The Melody of String Tree, Мелодия струнного дерева, Melodiya strunnogo dereva

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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