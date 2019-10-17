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Poster of II
6.1
Kinoafisha Films II
6.1

II

, 2019
II
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of II
6.1

Cast

Alina Goryachkova
Alina Goryachkova
Aleksei Vainilovich
Ilaria Shashko
Alexander Lesko
Svetlana Timohina
Natalia Podvitskaya
Anna Anisenko
Diana Ivanova
Irina Kornievich
Evgenia Kulbachnaya
Roman Podolyako
Svetlana Sokolovskaya
Director Vlada Senkova
Writer Alexander Lesko, Vlada Senkova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 2019
World premiere 17 October 2019
Also known as
II

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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