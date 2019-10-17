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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
II
6.1
II
, 2019
II
Belarus / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Alina Goryachkova
Aleksei Vainilovich
Ilaria Shashko
Alexander Lesko
Svetlana Timohina
Natalia Podvitskaya
Anna Anisenko
Diana Ivanova
Irina Kornievich
Evgenia Kulbachnaya
Roman Podolyako
Svetlana Sokolovskaya
Director
Vlada Senkova
Writer
Alexander Lesko
,
Vlada Senkova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 1 minute
Production year
2019
World premiere
17 October 2019
Also known as
II
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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