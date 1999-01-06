Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Yuhnevich

Date of Birth
6 January 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret 8.1
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret (2023)
II 6.1
II (2019)
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya 3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actress 4
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret 8.1
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret
Drama 2023, Russia
Navodneniye 3.5
Navodneniye
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya 3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
II 6.1
II
Drama 2019, Belarus
