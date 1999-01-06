Menu
Alina Yuhnevich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alina Yuhnevich
Alina Yuhnevich
Date of Birth
6 January 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.1
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret
(2023)
6.1
II
(2019)
3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2020
2019
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
8.1
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret
Odin malenkiy nochnoy sekret
Drama
2023, Russia
3.5
Navodneniye
Navodneniye
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
3.9
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Tolko seryeznye otnosheniya
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6.1
II
II
Drama
2019, Belarus
