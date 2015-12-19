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Graf v Apelsinakh
Graf v Apelsinakh
, 2015
Graf v Apelsinakh
Belarus / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
Cast
Polina Yanovich
Katia
Dasha Gaiduk
Nusha
Alexander Lesko
Ales
Vasily Richter
Igor
Margarita Antonenko
Midzu
Svetlana Sokolovskaya
Sveta
Aleksei Vainilovich
Beliy
Director
Vlada Senkova
Writer
Vlada Senkova
Composer
Elena Dolgih
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2015
World premiere
19 December 2015
Budget
$15,000
Production
Apelsin Film
Also known as
Graf v Apelsinakh, Граф в апельсинах
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