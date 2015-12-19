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Poster of Graf v Apelsinakh
Kinoafisha Films Graf v Apelsinakh

Graf v Apelsinakh

, 2015
Graf v Apelsinakh
Belarus / Drama / 18+
Poster of Graf v Apelsinakh

Cast

Polina Yanovich
Katia
Dasha Gaiduk
Nusha
Alexander Lesko
Ales
Vasily Richter
Igor
Margarita Antonenko
Midzu
Svetlana Sokolovskaya
Sveta
Aleksei Vainilovich
Beliy
Director Vlada Senkova
Writer Vlada Senkova
Composer Elena Dolgih
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2015
World premiere 19 December 2015
Budget $15,000
Production Apelsin Film
Also known as
Graf v Apelsinakh, Граф в апельсинах

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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