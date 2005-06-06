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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Women's Intuition 2
5.4
Women's Intuition 2
, 2005
Women's Intuition 2
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.4
Cast
Olga Pogodina
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Rimma Zyubina
Stanislav Boklan
Andrey Chernyshov
Mikhail Efremov
Vladimir Goryanskiy
Kostyantyn Kostyshyn
Vitalii Linetskyi
Anastasiia Ziurkalova
Director
Oksana Bayrak
Writer
Oksana Bayrak
Composer
Valeriy Tishler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
6 June 2005
Release date
6 June 2005
Russia
12+
Production
Studio Bayrak
Also known as
Zhenskaya intuitsiya 2, Женская интуиция 2, Жіноча інтуїція 2
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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