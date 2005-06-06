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Poster of Women's Intuition 2
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Women's Intuition 2
5.4

Women's Intuition 2

, 2005
Women's Intuition 2
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Women's Intuition 2
5.4

Cast

Olga Pogodina
Olga Pogodina
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Aleksandr Dyachenko
Rimma Zyubina
Stanislav Boklan
Stanislav Boklan
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Vladimir Goryanskiy
Kostyantyn Kostyshyn
Vitalii Linetskyi
Anastasiia Ziurkalova
Director Oksana Bayrak
Writer Oksana Bayrak
Composer Valeriy Tishler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 6 June 2005
Release date
6 June 2005 Russia 12+
Production Studio Bayrak
Also known as
Zhenskaya intuitsiya 2, Женская интуиция 2, Жіноча інтуїція 2

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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