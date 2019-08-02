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Poster of Descendants 3
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Descendants 3
6.8

Descendants 3

, 2019
Descendants 3
USA / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Descendants 3
6.8

Cast

Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron
Mal
Boo Boo Stewart
Boo Boo Stewart
Jay
Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce
Carlos
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson
Evie
Mitchell Hope
Mitchell Hope
King Ben
Sarah Jeffery
Sarah Jeffery
Audrey
Brenna D'Amico
Jane
Melanie Paxson
Fairy Godmother
Thomas Doherty
Thomas Doherty
Harry Hook
Dylan Playfair
Gil
Director Kenny Ortega
Writer Josann McGibbon, Sara Parriott
Composer David Lawrence
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 11 October 2019
World premiere 2 August 2019
Release date
9 August 2019 Argentina
2 August 2019 Brazil
2 August 2019 Romania 12
Production Bad Angels Productions, A 5678 Production, Disney Enterprises
Also known as
Descendants 3, Descendants 3 - Die Nachkommen, Descendentes 3, Järglased 3, Los descendientes 3, Následníci 3, Następcy 3, Os Descendentes 3, Potomci 3, Utódok 3, Yeni Nesil 3, Η επόμενη γενιά 3, Наследники 3, Спадкоємці 3, ディセンダント3, 星光繼承者3, Descendants 3: The Big Sleep

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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