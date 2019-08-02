ProductionBad Angels Productions, A 5678 Production, Disney Enterprises
Also known as
Descendants 3, Descendants 3 - Die Nachkommen, Descendentes 3, Järglased 3, Los descendientes 3, Následníci 3, Następcy 3, Os Descendentes 3, Potomci 3, Utódok 3, Yeni Nesil 3, Η επόμενη γενιά 3, Наследники 3, Спадкоємці 3, ディセンダント3, 星光繼承者3, Descendants 3: The Big Sleep
Film rating
6.8
Rate12 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Harry HookHey Jay, thanks for saving me gorgeous face.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.