Poster of Feel the Beat
Poster of Feel the Beat
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.3
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Feel the Beat

Feel the Beat

Feel the Beat 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 19 June 2020
World premiere 19 June 2020
Release date
19 June 2020 Romania AP
19 June 2020 Spain
Worldwide Gross $207,678
Production Resonate Entertainment, Bitter Boy Productions Ltd., Deluxe Entertainment Services
Also known as
Feel the Beat, Siente el ritmo, Đắm Chìm Trong Nhịp Điệu, Känn rytmen, Poczujcie rytm, Ritmi Hisset, Sigue el ritmo, Táncra fel!, Tiny Dancers, Πιάσε τον ρυθμό, Відчуй ритм, Почувствай ритъма, Почувствуй ритм, Чувствуй ритм, フィール・ザ・ビート, 舞感青春
Director
Elissa Down
Cast
Enrico Colantoni
Enrico Colantoni
Wolfgang Novogratz
Wolfgang Novogratz
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Miss Barb Don't worry I have allergy pills for the ride home. It'll bring them right down. I mean they're for adults, but I just break them in half.
Stills
