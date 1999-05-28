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Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce Cameron Boyce
Kinoafisha Persons Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce

Date of Birth
28 May 1999
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
6 July 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Eagle Eye 7.3
Eagle Eye (2008)
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man 7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)
Mirrors 7.1
Mirrors (2008)

Filmography

Showbiz Kids 7
Showbiz Kids Showbiz Kids
Documentary 2020, USA
Mrs. Fletcher 6.7
Mrs. Fletcher
Drama, Comedy, 2019, USA
Descendants 3 6.8
Descendants 3 Descendants 3
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
Descendants 2 6.6
Descendants 2 Descendants 2
Action, Adventure, Family 2017, USA
Descendants 6.5
Descendants Descendants
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2015, USA
Dolphin Tale 2 6.8
Dolphin Tale 2 Dolphin Tale 2
Drama, Family 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family 2013, USA
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man 7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Show more
News about Cameron Boyce’s private life
Still from the series 'Paradise City'
Where the Grass Is Green and the Deals Are Dark: 'Paradise City' Unveils the Price of Fame
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