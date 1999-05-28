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Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce
Cameron Boyce
Date of Birth
28 May 1999
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
6 July 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
Eagle Eye
(2008)
7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
(2012)
7.1
Mirrors
(2008)
Filmography
7
Showbiz Kids
Showbiz Kids
Documentary
2020, USA
6.7
Mrs. Fletcher
Drama, Comedy,
2019, USA
6.8
Descendants 3
Descendants 3
Adventure, Family
2019, USA
6.6
Descendants 2
Descendants 2
Action, Adventure, Family
2017, USA
6.5
Descendants
Descendants
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2015, USA
6.8
Dolphin Tale 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Drama, Family
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
7.1
Marvel's Ultimate Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Show more
News about Cameron Boyce’s private life
Where the Grass Is Green and the Deals Are Dark: 'Paradise City' Unveils the Price of Fame
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