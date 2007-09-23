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Poster of Stuart: A Life Backwards
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Stuart: A Life Backwards
7.8

Stuart: A Life Backwards

, 2007
Stuart: A Life Backwards
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Stuart: A Life Backwards
7.8

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch
Alexander Masters
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy
Stuart Shorter
Edna Doré
Gran
Claire-Louise Cordwell
Karen
Nicola Duffett
Judith
Candis Nergaard
Sophie
Joanna Maude
Ruth
Trevor Sellers
John
Barbara Barnes
Wintercomfort Secretary
Hugh Armstrong
Old Drunk
Director David Attwood
Writer Alexander Masters
Composer Rob Lane
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 July 2008
World premiere 23 September 2007
Release date
23 September 2007 Great Britain
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), HBO Films, Knifedge
Also known as
Stuart: A Life Backwards, Stjuart: Zivot Unatraske, Stuart: Gerisin Geriye Bir Hayat, Stuart: Spojrzenie w przeszłość, Stuart: tagurpidi elu, Stuart: Uma Vida ao Contrário, Stuart: Uma Vida Revista, Stuart: Una vida al revés, Stuart: une vie à l'envers, Stuart: Visszapörgetett élet, Stuart: Život natraške, Wer war Stuart Shorter?, Жизнь задом наперед, Stuart A Life Backwards, Стюарт: Прошлая жизнь

Film rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 14 June 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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