Stuart: A Life Backwards, Stjuart: Zivot Unatraske, Stuart: Gerisin Geriye Bir Hayat, Stuart: Spojrzenie w przeszłość, Stuart: tagurpidi elu, Stuart: Uma Vida ao Contrário, Stuart: Uma Vida Revista, Stuart: Una vida al revés, Stuart: une vie à l'envers, Stuart: Visszapörgetett élet, Stuart: Život natraške, Wer war Stuart Shorter?, Жизнь задом наперед, Stuart A Life Backwards, Стюарт: Прошлая жизнь
Film rating
7.8
Rate11 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 14 June 2023
Stills
Quotes
Alexander MastersIf you had to change one thing about your life, what would it be?
Stuart ShorterWell, how much is one thing?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.