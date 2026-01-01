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Carolyn Pickles
Carolyn Pickles Carolyn Pickles
Kinoafisha Persons Carolyn Pickles

Carolyn Pickles

Carolyn Pickles

Date of Birth
8 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch (2013)
Joe's Palace 6.7
Joe's Palace (2007)
The Canterville Ghost 6.2
The Canterville Ghost (2021)

Filmography

The Canterville Ghost 6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Great Britain
Joe's Palace 6.7
Joe's Palace Joe's Palace
Drama 2007, Great Britain
The Mirror Crack'd 6.2
The Mirror Crack'd The Mirror Crack'd
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1980, Great Britain
The Awakening
The Awakening The Awakening
Thriller , USA
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