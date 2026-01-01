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Filmography
Carolyn Pickles
Carolyn Pickles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carolyn Pickles
Carolyn Pickles
Carolyn Pickles
Date of Birth
8 February 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Broadchurch
(2013)
6.7
Joe's Palace
(2007)
6.2
The Canterville Ghost
(2021)
Filmography
6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2021, Great Britain
8.3
Broadchurch
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Great Britain
6.7
Joe's Palace
Joe's Palace
Drama
2007, Great Britain
6.2
The Mirror Crack'd
The Mirror Crack'd
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1980, Great Britain
The Awakening
The Awakening
Thriller
, USA
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