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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Lobza
Lyudmila Lobza
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Lobza
Lyudmila Lobza
Lyudmila Lobza
Date of Birth
10 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Melancholic Waltz
(1990)
7.1
Somyy marshrut
(1997)
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
1997
1992
1990
1988
1984
1983
1981
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
7.1
Somyy marshrut
Somyy marshrut
Comedy, Drama
1997, Ukraine
5.6
Milenkiy ty moy
Milenkiy ty moy
Romantic, Drama
1992, Russia
7.1
Melancholic Waltz
Melancholic Waltz
Drama
1990, USSR
4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales
The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy
1988, USSR
6.2
God's Scourge
God's Scourge
Drama
1988, USSR
5.9
Zateryannye v peskakh
Zateryannye v peskakh
Drama
1984, USSR
5.7
Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina
Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina
Detective
1983, USSR
6.2
Roundabout
Roundabout
Romantic
1983, USSR
6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama
1981, USSR
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