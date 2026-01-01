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Lyudmila Lobza Lyudmila Lobza
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Lobza

Lyudmila Lobza

Lyudmila Lobza

Date of Birth
10 April 1951
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Melancholic Waltz 7.1
Melancholic Waltz (1990)
Somyy marshrut 7.1
Somyy marshrut (1997)
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Somyy marshrut 7.1
Somyy marshrut Somyy marshrut
Comedy, Drama 1997, Ukraine
Milenkiy ty moy 5.6
Milenkiy ty moy Milenkiy ty moy
Romantic, Drama 1992, Russia
Melancholic Waltz 7.1
Melancholic Waltz Melancholic Waltz
Drama 1990, USSR
The Glade of Fairy Tales 4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy 1988, USSR
God's Scourge 6.2
God's Scourge God's Scourge
Drama 1988, USSR
Zateryannye v peskakh 5.9
Zateryannye v peskakh Zateryannye v peskakh
Drama 1984, USSR
Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina 5.7
Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina
Detective 1983, USSR
Roundabout 6.2
Roundabout Roundabout
Romantic 1983, USSR
Lisova pisnya. Mavka 6.8
Lisova pisnya. Mavka Lisova pisnya. Mavka
Fantasy, Drama 1981, USSR
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