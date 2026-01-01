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Poster of Nazar Stodolya
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Nazar Stodolya
7.8

Nazar Stodolya

, 1955
Nazar Stodolya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nazar Stodolya
7.8

Cast

Nikolay Zimovets
Domian Kozachkovskiy
Taisiya Litvinenko
Anna Bosenko
Aleksey Davidenko
Vladimir Maksimenko
Director Viktor Ivchenko
Writer Viktor Ivchenko, Taras Shevchenko
Composer Pyotr Polyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 8 May 1955
Release date
8 May 1955 USSR
Production Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Nazar Stodolya, Назар Стодоля

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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