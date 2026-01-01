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7.8
Kinoafisha
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Nazar Stodolya
7.8
Nazar Stodolya
, 1955
Nazar Stodolya
USSR / Drama / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Cast
Nikolay Zimovets
Domian Kozachkovskiy
Taisiya Litvinenko
Anna Bosenko
Aleksey Davidenko
Vladimir Maksimenko
Director
Viktor Ivchenko
Writer
Viktor Ivchenko
,
Taras Shevchenko
Composer
Pyotr Polyakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
8 May 1955
Release date
8 May 1955
USSR
Production
Kievskaya Kinostudiya (Kiev Film Studio)
Also known as
Nazar Stodolya, Назар Стодоля
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
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