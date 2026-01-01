Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Stick-vyruchalka
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Stick-vyruchalka

Stick-vyruchalka

Stick-vyruchalka 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 23 March 1956
Release date
23 March 1956 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Palka-vyruchalka, A Magic Saving Stick, Палка-выручалка
Director
Zinaida Brumberg
Valentina Brumberg
Cast
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Lev Sverdlin
Valentina Sperantova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Stick-vyruchalka
Volshebnaya palochka 5.7
Volshebnaya palochka (1972)
The fulfillment of desires 7.7
The fulfillment of desires (1957)
Za chas do svidaniya 5.3
Za chas do svidaniya (1965)
Tri tolstyaka 6.8
Tri tolstyaka (1963)
Kapriznaya printsessa 7.4
Kapriznaya printsessa (1969)
6.8
Skazka o tsare Saltane (1943)
The Time Machine 7.2
The Time Machine (1967)
Kentervilskoe prividenie 7.8
Kentervilskoe prividenie (1970)
Puss in Boots 7.2
Puss in Boots (1968)
S lesem na borovice 6.3
S lesem na borovice (1974)
Propavshaya gramota 7.4
Propavshaya gramota (1945)
Noch pered Rozhdestvom 7.6
Noch pered Rozhdestvom (1951)

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more