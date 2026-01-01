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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Zayka-zaznayka
7.2
Zayka-zaznayka
, 1976
Zayka-zaznayka
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
Zayka-zaznayka
Nina Shmelkova
little Hare
Lyudmila Gnilova
Fox
Aleksandr Grave
Brother of Zayka-zaznayka
Yuriy Volyntsev
Wolf
Yelena Sanko
She-Hare
Director
Boris Ablynin
Writer
Sergey Mikhalkov
Composer
Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
17 minutes
Production year
1976
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zayka-zaznayka, Snobbish Rabbit, Зайка-зазнайка, A felvágós nyuszi, Ninatark jänes
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Cartoon rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
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