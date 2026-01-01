Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zayka-zaznayka
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Zayka-zaznayka
7.2

Zayka-zaznayka

, 1976
Zayka-zaznayka
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Zayka-zaznayka
7.2

Cast

Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Zayka-zaznayka
Nina Shmelkova
little Hare
Lyudmila Gnilova
Fox
Aleksandr Grave
Brother of Zayka-zaznayka
Yuriy Volyntsev
Wolf
Yelena Sanko
She-Hare
Director Boris Ablynin
Writer Sergey Mikhalkov
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1976
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zayka-zaznayka, Snobbish Rabbit, Зайка-зазнайка, A felvágós nyuszi, Ninatark jänes

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Zayka-zaznayka

Pro Shchenka
Pro Shchenka Animation
1979, USSR
7.0
Bud zdorov!
Bud zdorov! Animation
1982, USSR
0.0
Zhila-byla kurochka
Zhila-byla kurochka Animation, Short
1977, USSR
5.0
Loskutok
Loskutok Animation
1976, USSR
0.0
Pro Mamontyonka
Pro Mamontyonka Animation, Short
1983, USSR
6.0
Bibigon
Bibigon Short, Animation
1981, USSR
5.0
Istoriya odnoy kukly
Istoriya odnoy kukly Animation, Short
1984, USSR
6.0
Dogoni veter
Dogoni veter Animation
1978, USSR
0.0
Zaychonok i Mukha
Zaychonok i Mukha Animation
1977, USSR
6.0
Teryokhina taratayka
Teryokhina taratayka Animation
1985, USSR
6.0
Воспроизведение начнётся<br/> сразу после покупки
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
The Brave Hare
The Brave Hare Short, Animation
1955, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more