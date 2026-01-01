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Poster of Forest Song
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Forest Song
5.6

Forest Song

, 1976
Forest Song
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Forest Song
5.6

Cast

Rayisa Nedashkivska
Rayisa Nedashkivska
Did Panas
Igor Savinskiy
Lidiya Chaschina
Director Alla Grachova, Viktor Ivchenko
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1976

Cartoon rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
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