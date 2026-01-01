Menu
Poster of The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Mystery of the Strawberry Land

The Mystery of the Strawberry Land

The Mystery of the Strawberry Land 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 7 June 1973
Release date
7 June 1973 USSR
7 June 1973 Ukraine
Also known as
Tayna strany zemlyaniki, Mystery of the Land of Wild Strawberry, Тайна страны земляники, El misterio del pais de las fresas, Maasikate maa saladus
Director
Alla Grachova
Cast
Lina Budnik
Lyudmyla Kozub
Andrei Ignatenko
Vladimir Korshun
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
Fern Flower 7.7
Fern Flower (1979)
A massy sparrow 7.4
A massy sparrow (1967)
Forest Song 5.6
Forest Song (1976)

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
