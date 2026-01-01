Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
The Mystery of the Strawberry Land
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1973
World premiere
7 June 1973
Release date
7 June 1973
USSR
7 June 1973
Ukraine
Also known as
Tayna strany zemlyaniki, Mystery of the Land of Wild Strawberry, Тайна страны земляники, El misterio del pais de las fresas, Maasikate maa saladus
Director
Alla Grachova
Cast
Lina Budnik
Lyudmyla Kozub
Andrei Ignatenko
Vladimir Korshun
7.2
7.1
IMDb
