Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Theater of an Unknown Actor
Kinoafisha Films Theater of an Unknown Actor

Theater of an Unknown Actor

, 1976
Theater of an Unknown Actor
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Theater of an Unknown Actor

Cast

Vitaly Shapovalov
Mikhail Golubovich
Elena Kamburova
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Director Nikolai Rasheyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1976

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Theater of an Unknown Actor

Guard Me, My Talisman
Guard Me, My Talisman Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
Detstvo. Otrochestvo. Yunost
Detstvo. Otrochestvo. Yunost Drama
1973, USSR
6.0
Murder on Dante Street
Murder on Dante Street Drama
1956, USSR
6.0
Boris Godoenov
Boris Godoenov Drama
2011, Russia
6.0
Zalozhniki strakha
Zalozhniki strakha Drama
1994, Ukraine
4.0
Straw Bells
Straw Bells Drama
1987, USSR
7.0
Grachi
Grachi Drama
1982, USSR
6.0
Preodoleniye
Preodoleniye Drama
1982, USSR
3.0
Koleso istorii
Koleso istorii Drama
1981, USSR
3.0
Lone Wolf
Lone Wolf Drama
1977, USSR
7.0
Yurkiny rassvety
Yurkiny rassvety Drama
1975, USSR
6.0
A Pistol Shot
A Pistol Shot Drama
1966, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more