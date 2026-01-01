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Theater of an Unknown Actor
Theater of an Unknown Actor
, 1976
Theater of an Unknown Actor
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Vitaly Shapovalov
Mikhail Golubovich
Elena Kamburova
Mikhail Kozakov
Director
Nikolai Rasheyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1976
Film rating
0.0
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0
vote
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Showtimes
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