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Filmography
Mikhail Golubovich
Mikhail Golubovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Golubovich
Mikhail Golubovich
Mikhail Golubovich
Date of Birth
21 November 1943
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
9 October 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
The Lost Letter
(1972)
7.7
Kortik
(1973)
7.6
Road to the Host
(1994)
Filmography
4.1
Zalozhniki strakha
Zalozhniki strakha
Drama
1994, Ukraine
7.6
Road to the Host
Road to the Host
Drama, History
1994, Ukraine
7.1
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy
History, Drama
1989, USSR
7.1
Straw Bells
Straw Bells
Drama
1987, USSR
5.8
While there is time
While there is time
War
1987, USSR
5.3
Gde-to gremit voyna
Gde-to gremit voyna
War, Drama
1986, USSR
5.1
At the call of the heart
At the call of the heart
War
1985, USSR
3.6
Preodoleniye
Preodoleniye
Drama
1982, USSR
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