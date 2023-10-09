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Mikhail Golubovich Mikhail Golubovich
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Golubovich

Mikhail Golubovich

Mikhail Golubovich

Date of Birth
21 November 1943
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
9 October 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Lost Letter 8.2
The Lost Letter (1972)
Kortik 7.7
Kortik (1973)
Road to the Host 7.6
Road to the Host (1994)

Filmography

Zalozhniki strakha 4.1
Zalozhniki strakha Zalozhniki strakha
Drama 1994, Ukraine
Road to the Host 7.6
Road to the Host Road to the Host
Drama, History 1994, Ukraine
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy 7.1
Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy
History, Drama 1989, USSR
Straw Bells 7.1
Straw Bells Straw Bells
Drama 1987, USSR
While there is time 5.8
While there is time While there is time
War 1987, USSR
Gde-to gremit voyna 5.3
Gde-to gremit voyna Gde-to gremit voyna
War, Drama 1986, USSR
At the call of the heart 5.1
At the call of the heart At the call of the heart
War 1985, USSR
Preodoleniye 3.6
Preodoleniye Preodoleniye
Drama 1982, USSR
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