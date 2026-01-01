Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Tam vdali, za rekoy
5.6
Tam vdali, za rekoy
, 1975
Tam vdali, za rekoy
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Vladimir Shpudeyko
Fedka Panko
Sergey Kornienko
Styopa
Irina Shevchuk
Nina Porechnaya
Irina Shevchuk
Nina Porechnaya
Vladimir Ivanov
Ivan Yefimovich Sakhno
Yuriy Mazhuga
Yegor Karpovich Tarakanov
Vladimir Shakalo
Vasya Dudar
Svetlana Rodina Ljungkvist
Galya Chereshnya
Volodymyr Oleksiyenko
Zakhar Chereshnya
Liliya Gurova
maty Fedi
Boris Boldyrevskiy
otets Fedi
Director
Mykhailo Illienko
Writer
Yevgeni Mitko
Composer
Vadim Ilin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tam vdali, za rekoy, There, Far, Beyond the River, Там вдали, за рекой
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Tam vdali, za rekoy
Somyy marshrut
Comedy, Drama
1997, Ukraine
7.0
Fúzhōu
Drama
1994, Ukraine
7.0
Right to Love
Drama
1977, USSR
4.0
Kazhdy okhotnik zhelaet znat...
Drama, Family
1985, USSR
6.0
Pass it on
Drama
1988, USSR
6.0
Romashkin's Effect
Comedy
1973, USSR
5.0
Luchshiye gody
Drama
1984, USSR
0.0
White Bim Black Ear
Drama
1977, USSR
8.0
Marina
Drama
1974, USSR
7.0
Applicant
Drama
1973, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree