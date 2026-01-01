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Poster of Tam vdali, za rekoy
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Tam vdali, za rekoy
5.6

Tam vdali, za rekoy

, 1975
Tam vdali, za rekoy
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tam vdali, za rekoy
5.6

Cast

Vladimir Shpudeyko
Fedka Panko
Sergey Kornienko
Styopa
Irina Shevchuk
Irina Shevchuk
Nina Porechnaya
Irina Shevchuk
Irina Shevchuk
Nina Porechnaya
Vladimir Ivanov
Vladimir Ivanov
Ivan Yefimovich Sakhno
Yuriy Mazhuga
Yegor Karpovich Tarakanov
Vladimir Shakalo
Vasya Dudar
Svetlana Rodina Ljungkvist
Galya Chereshnya
Volodymyr Oleksiyenko
Zakhar Chereshnya
Liliya Gurova
maty Fedi
Boris Boldyrevskiy
otets Fedi
Director Mykhailo Illienko
Writer Yevgeni Mitko
Composer Vadim Ilin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tam vdali, za rekoy, There, Far, Beyond the River, Там вдали, за рекой

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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