About
1 poster
Taste of Halva
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Musical
Family
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
6 June 1975
Release date
6 June 1975
Russia
12+
30 August 1975
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Vkus khalvy, Вкус халвы, Taste of Halva
Director
Pavel Arsyonov
Cast
Rifat Musin
Nabi Rakhimov
Mushrafa Kasymova
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.0
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
