Taste of Halva

Taste of Halva

Taste of Halva 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 6 June 1975
Release date
6 June 1975 Russia 12+
30 August 1975 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Vkus khalvy, Вкус халвы, Taste of Halva
Director
Pavel Arsyonov
Cast
Rifat Musin
Nabi Rakhimov
Mushrafa Kasymova
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Similar films for Taste of Halva
0.0
Khodzha Nasreddin (2024)
King Stag 6.8
King Stag (1969)
Babushkin vnuk 6.1
Babushkin vnuk (1979)
Save the Drowning Man 6.6
Save the Drowning Man (1967)
5.4
The Wizard of the Emerald City (1994)
The Three Musketeers 3.3
The Three Musketeers (2005)
Recipe of Her Youth 5.6
Recipe of Her Youth (1983)
Sobaka na sene 7.8
Sobaka na sene (1977)
The House in the Heart 6.4
The House in the Heart (2014)
Lilac Ball 6.1
Lilac Ball (1987)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
