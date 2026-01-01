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5.5
Kinoafisha
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Posle yarmarki
5.5
Posle yarmarki
, 1972
Posle yarmarki
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Ivan Gavrilyuk
Yakim Soroka
Lyudmila Senchina
Pavlinka
Galina Makarova
Alzhbeta
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Agata
Boris Novikov
Stepan Krynitskiy
Mikhail Pugovkin
Prantsys Pustorevich
Avgustin Milovanov
Adolf Bykovskiy
Stepan Khatskevich
Priest
Stanislav Chekan
Mikhaylo Gavrilovich
Rostislav Shmyryov
Taras
Director
Yuri Tsvetkov
Writer
Andrey Makayonok
Composer
Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
12 July 1973
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Posle yarmarki, После ярмарки
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Showtimes
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