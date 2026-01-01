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Poster of Posle yarmarki
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Posle yarmarki
5.5

Posle yarmarki

, 1972
Posle yarmarki
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Posle yarmarki
5.5

Cast

Ivan Gavrilyuk
Yakim Soroka
Lyudmila Senchina
Lyudmila Senchina
Pavlinka
Galina Makarova
Alzhbeta
Lyubov Malinovskaya
Agata
Boris Novikov
Stepan Krynitskiy
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Pugovkin
Prantsys Pustorevich
Avgustin Milovanov
Adolf Bykovskiy
Stepan Khatskevich
Priest
Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Mikhaylo Gavrilovich
Rostislav Shmyryov
Taras
Director Yuri Tsvetkov
Writer Andrey Makayonok
Composer Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 12 July 1973
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Posle yarmarki, После ярмарки

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
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