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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhivaya voda
6.9
Zhivaya voda
, 1971
Zhivaya voda
USSR / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Zinoviy Gerdt
Bit part
Zinaida Kirienko
Danka Krylyuk
Vitaliy Smolyak
Kashich
Aleksandr Bystrushkin
Andrey
Les Serdyuk
Anton Demyanovich
Ivan Gavrilyuk
Bogdan
Natalya Naum
Khristina
Anna Nikolayeva
Bit part
Pavel Morozenko
Anton Demyanovich
Pavel Morozenko
Anton Demyanovich
Director
Grigoriy Kokhan
Composer
Miroslav Skorik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1971
Production
Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zhivaya voda, Livets vatten, Living Water, Woda życia, Живая вода
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
7.3
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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