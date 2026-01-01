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Poster of Zhivaya voda
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Zhivaya voda
6.9

Zhivaya voda

, 1971
Zhivaya voda
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Zhivaya voda
6.9

Cast

Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Bit part
Zinaida Kirienko
Zinaida Kirienko
Danka Krylyuk
Vitaliy Smolyak
Kashich
Aleksandr Bystrushkin
Aleksandr Bystrushkin
Andrey
Les Serdyuk
Anton Demyanovich
Ivan Gavrilyuk
Bogdan
Natalya Naum
Khristina
Anna Nikolayeva
Bit part
Pavel Morozenko
Anton Demyanovich
Pavel Morozenko
Anton Demyanovich
Director Grigoriy Kokhan
Composer Miroslav Skorik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Kinostudia imeni Dovzenko
Also known as
Zhivaya voda, Livets vatten, Living Water, Woda życia, Живая вода

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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