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Poster of Sladkaya skazka
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Sladkaya skazka
7.1

Sladkaya skazka

, 1970
Sladkaya skazka
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Poster of Sladkaya skazka
7.1

Cast

Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Drakosha
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Mishutka
Bronislava Zakharova
Little Puppy
Tamara Dmitrieva
Alyonka
Valentina Leontyeva
TV Announcer
Director Vladimir Degtyaryov
Writer Genrikh Sapgir, Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 9 February 1970
Release date
9 February 1970 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Sladkaya skazka, A Sweet Tale, Сладкая сказка

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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