7.1Sladkaya skazka
Sladkaya skazka, 1970
USSR / Short, Animation / 18+
Cast
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Mishutka
Bronislava Zakharova
Little Puppy
Valentina Leontyeva
TV Announcer
Director Vladimir Degtyaryov
Writer Genrikh Sapgir, Gennadiy Tsyferov
Composer Karen Khachaturian
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 9 February 1970
Release date
|9 February 1970
|Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Sladkaya skazka, A Sweet Tale, Сладкая сказка
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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