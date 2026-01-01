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Poster of Skazka o Snegurochke
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o Snegurochke
6.1

Skazka o Snegurochke

, 1957
Skazka o Snegurochke
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Skazka o Snegurochke
6.1

Cast

Zinaida Bokaryova
Hare
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Bear Cub
Margarita Korabelnikova
Snow Maiden
Leonid Pirogov
Father Frost
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Old Man
Director Vladimir Degtyaryov, Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Nikolay Abramov
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 23 March 1957
Release date
23 March 1957 Russia 12+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Skazka o Snegurochke, The Tale of the Snow Maiden, Сказка о Снегурочке

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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