Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazka o Snegurochke
6.1
Skazka o Snegurochke
, 1957
Skazka o Snegurochke
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Zinaida Bokaryova
Hare
Yuriy Khrzhanovskiy
Bear Cub
Margarita Korabelnikova
Snow Maiden
Leonid Pirogov
Father Frost
Georgy Vitsin
Old Man
Director
Vladimir Degtyaryov
,
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Nikolay Abramov
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
23 March 1957
Release date
23 March 1957
Russia
12+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Skazka o Snegurochke, The Tale of the Snow Maiden, Сказка о Снегурочке
More
Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Skazka o Snegurochke
The New Year Tale
Short, Animation
1972, USSR
7.0
Sladkaya skazka
Short, Animation
1970, USSR
7.0
Kto skazal myau?
Animation
1962, USSR
7.0
Skazka o starom kedre
Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Timoshkina yolka
Animation
1966, USSR
6.0
Kak stat bolshim
Animation
1967, USSR
6.0
Solnechnoe zyornyshko
Animation
1969, USSR
6.0
My Za Solnyshkom Idyom
Animation, Short
1958, USSR
6.0
Dva zhadnykh medvezhonka
Animation, Short
1954, USSR
6.0
Vernulsya sluzhivyy domoy
Animation
1959, USSR
6.0
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
Animation
1968, USSR
7.0
Parovozik iz Romashkova
Animation
1967, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree