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Poster of Gangster Boss
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Gangster Boss
6.1

Gangster Boss

, 1959
Le grand chef
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Gangster Boss
6.1

Cast

Fernandel
Dominique Davray
Gino Cervi
Héléna Manson
Madeleine Barbulée
Papouf
Director Henri Verneuil
Writer O. Henry, Jean Manse, Henri Troyat, Henri Verneuil
Composer Gérard Calvi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1959
World premiere 20 March 1959
Release date
20 March 1959 France
Production Franco London Films, Les Films Gibé, Tempo Film
Also known as
Le grand chef, A nagy főnök, De grote chef, Ferien für den Musterknaben, Gangster Boss, Lielais virsaitis, Marele sef, Noi gangsters, Nosotros los gángsters, O Grande Chefe, O megalos arhigos, Os Gangsters, Setäni on kiipelissä, The Big Chief, Veliki poglavica, Wielki wódz, Вождь краснокожих, Големият шеф

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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