Andrei Boltnev
Date of Birth
5 January 1946
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 May 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero

Popular Films

Protivostoanie 7.8
Protivostoanie (1985)
My Friend Ivan Lapshin 7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin (1984)
Torpedo Bombers 7.4
Torpedo Bombers (1983)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 17 Films 15 TV Shows 2 Actor 17
The Codex of Disgrace 6.6
The Codex of Disgrace The Codex of Disgrace
Detective 1993, Russia
Richard the Lion-Hearted 5.8
Richard the Lion-Hearted Richard Lvinoe Serdtse
Adventure, War 1992, Russia
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin 6.9
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport 1991, USSR
Joker 5.4
Joker Joker
Action, Adventure 1991, USSR
Hard to Be a God 6.3
Hard to Be a God Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1990, West Germany / France / USSR
Love Day 5.3
Love Day Love Day
Action, Thriller, Drama 1990, USSR
V polose priboya 6.3
V polose priboya V polose priboya
Action 1990, USSR
Komu na Rusi zhit... 6.5
Komu na Rusi zhit... Komu na Rusi zhit...
Crime, Drama 1990, USSR
Zhizn Klima Samgina 7.4
Zhizn Klima Samgina
Drama, History 1988, USSR
5.7
The 13th Apostle Trinadtsatyy apostol
Sci-Fi 1988, USSR
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo 6.2
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo
Drama 1987, USSR
5.7
I Have Done Everything I Could Ya sdelal vsyo, chto mog
Drama, War 1987, USSR
And no one in the world... 5.6
And no one in the world... And no one in the world...
War 1986, USSR
Trips on an Old Car 6
Trips on an Old Car Poyezdki na starom avtomobile
Comedy, Romantic 1986, USSR
Protivostoanie 7.8
Protivostoanie
Crime, Detective 1985, USSR
My Friend Ivan Lapshin 7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin Moy drug Ivan Lapshin
Drama 1984, USSR
Torpedo Bombers 7.4
Torpedo Bombers Torpedonostsy
Drama, War 1983, USSR
