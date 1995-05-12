Andrei Boltnev

Menu
Date of Birth
5 January 1946
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
12 May 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Protivostoanie
(1985)
7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin
(1984)
7.4
Torpedo Bombers
(1983)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
War
Year
All
1993
1992
1991
1990
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
All
17
Films
15
TV Shows
2
Actor
17
6.6
The Codex of Disgrace
The Codex of Disgrace
Detective
1993, Russia
5.8
Richard the Lion-Hearted
Richard Lvinoe Serdtse
Adventure, War
1992, Russia
6.9
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport
1991, USSR
5.4
Joker
Joker
Action, Adventure
1991, USSR
6.3
Hard to Be a God
Es ist nicht leicht ein Gott zu sein
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1990, West Germany / France / USSR
5.3
Love Day
Love Day
Action, Thriller, Drama
1990, USSR
6.3
V polose priboya
V polose priboya
Action
1990, USSR
6.5
Komu na Rusi zhit...
Komu na Rusi zhit...
Crime, Drama
1990, USSR
7.4
Zhizn Klima Samgina
Drama, History
1988, USSR
5.7
The 13th Apostle
Trinadtsatyy apostol
Sci-Fi
1988, USSR
6.2
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo
Drama
1987, USSR
5.7
I Have Done Everything I Could
Ya sdelal vsyo, chto mog
Drama, War
1987, USSR
5.6
And no one in the world...
And no one in the world...
War
1986, USSR
6
Trips on an Old Car
Poyezdki na starom avtomobile
Comedy, Romantic
1986, USSR
7.8
Protivostoanie
Crime, Detective
1985, USSR
7.8
My Friend Ivan Lapshin
Moy drug Ivan Lapshin
Drama
1984, USSR
7.4
Torpedo Bombers
Torpedonostsy
Drama, War
1983, USSR
