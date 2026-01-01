Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Na pole krovi. Aceldama
Na pole krovi. Aceldama
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Russia / Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2001
Director
Yaroslav Lupii
Cast
Sergey Romanyuk
Anatoliy Dyachenko
Ada Rogovtseva
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Na pole krovi. Aceldama
0.0
Partitura na mogilnom kamne
(1995)
4.9
I povtoritsya vsyo
(1984)
6.8
Prince Daniil Galitsky
(1987)
0.0
Sekond-hend
(2005)
6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon
(1994)
5.6
Moi dorogiye
(1975)
7.2
Flagi na bashnyakh
(1958)
6.4
Brothel Lights
(2011)
5.6
Semeynyy krug
(1980)
6.8
Pavel Korchagin
(1956)
6.8
Подмосковная элегия
(2002)
5.1
Caucasia
(2007)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree