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Poster of Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй
Kinoafisha Films Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй

Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй

, 2004
Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй

Cast

Asanali Ashimov
Zhan Baizhanbayev
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Kirill Dateshidze
Director Asanali Ashimov, Igor Vovnyanko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2004

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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