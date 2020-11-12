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Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй
Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй
, 2004
Тұзды көл жағасындағы үй
Kazakhstan / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Asanali Ashimov
Zhan Baizhanbayev
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Kirill Dateshidze
Director
Asanali Ashimov
,
Igor Vovnyanko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2004
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 12 November 2020
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