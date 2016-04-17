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Poster of The Phenom
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Phenom
5.2

The Phenom

, 2016
The Phenom
USA / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Phenom
5.2

Cast

Johnny Simmons
Hopper Gibson
Frank Wood
Richard Boyer
Marin Ireland
Marin Ireland
Rachel Cullum
John Ventimiglia
John Ventimiglia
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Dr. Mobley
Elizabeth Marvel
Elizabeth Marvel
Dann Fink
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Hopper Senior
Alison Elliott
Susan Gibson
Sophie Kennedy Clark
Dorothy Boyer
Yul Vazquez
Yul Vazquez
Coach Eddie Soler
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Candace Cassidy
Director Noah Bushel
Writer Noah Bushel
Composer Aleks de Carvalho
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 17 April 2016
Production Elephant Eye Films
Also known as
The Phenom, Detrás del éxito, Феномен, Rage

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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