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5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
The Phenom
5.2
The Phenom
, 2016
The Phenom
USA / Sport, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
5.2
Cast
Johnny Simmons
Hopper Gibson
Frank Wood
Richard Boyer
Marin Ireland
Rachel Cullum
John Ventimiglia
Paul Giamatti
Dr. Mobley
Elizabeth Marvel
Dann Fink
Ethan Hawke
Hopper Senior
Alison Elliott
Susan Gibson
Sophie Kennedy Clark
Dorothy Boyer
Yul Vazquez
Coach Eddie Soler
Louisa Krause
Candace Cassidy
Director
Noah Bushel
Writer
Noah Bushel
Composer
Aleks de Carvalho
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
17 April 2016
Production
Elephant Eye Films
Also known as
The Phenom, Detrás del éxito, Феномен, Rage
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Quotes
Hopper Sr.
Show me what you're made of, why don't cha?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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