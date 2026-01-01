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Yul Vazquez
Yul Vazquez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yul Vazquez
Yul Vazquez
Yul Vazquez
Date of Birth
18 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Havana, Republic of Cuba
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.2
Fringe
(2008)
7.8
Tales from the Crypt
(1989)
Filmography
6.6
Diamond
Diamond
Crime, Drama
2026, USA
7.4
The Lost Bus
The Lost Bus
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
7.6
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror,
2020, USA
6.8
I Am the Night
Drama, Detective
2019, USA
7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
6.2
O.G.
O.G.
Drama
2018, USA
6.9
Last Flag Flying
Last Flag Flying
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
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