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Yul Vazquez
Yul Vazquez Yul Vazquez
Kinoafisha Persons Yul Vazquez

Yul Vazquez

Yul Vazquez

Date of Birth
18 March 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Place of Birth
Havana, Republic of Cuba
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Fringe 8.2
Fringe (2008)
Tales from the Crypt 7.8
Tales from the Crypt (1989)

Filmography

Diamond 6.6
Diamond Diamond
Crime, Drama 2026, USA
The Lost Bus 7.4
The Lost Bus The Lost Bus
Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Hotel Cocaine 6.8
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
The Outsider 7.6
The Outsider
Drama, Crime, Horror, 2020, USA
I Am the Night 6.8
I Am the Night
Drama, Detective 2019, USA
Russian Doll 7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
O.G. 6.2
O.G. O.G.
Drama 2018, USA
Last Flag Flying 6.9
Last Flag Flying Last Flag Flying
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
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