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Poster of The Lost City
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Lost City
6.6

The Lost City

, 2006
The Lost City
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Lost City
6.6

Cast

Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Fico Fellove
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Bill Murray
Bill Murray
The Writer
Nestor Carbonell
Nestor Carbonell
Luis Fellove
Victor Rivers
Steven Bauer
Steven Bauer
Dominik García-Lorido
Juan Fernández de Alarcon
Gonzalo Menendez
Gonzalo Menendez
David Michie
Mario Ernesto Sánchez
Inés Sastre
Aurora Fellove
Director Andy Garcia
Writer Guillermo Cabrera Infante
Composer Andy Garcia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 3 September 2005
Release date
12 October 2006 Russia Гельварс
12 October 2006 Belarus
9 August 2006 France
12 October 2006 Kazakhstan
13 September 2006 Portugal
3 September 2005 USA
12 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,600,000
Worldwide Gross $4,408,011
Production Crescent Drive Pictures, CineSon Productions, Inc, Lionsgate
Also known as
The Lost City, La ciudad perdida, A Cidade Perdida, Adieu Cuba, Avana, hameni poli, El Tropico, El Tropico - Az elveszett város, En nombre del odio, Havana - Cidade Perdida, Hawana - miasto utracone, Izgubljeni grad, Kadunud linn, Kayıp şehir, La cité perdue, La ciuda perdida de Andy García, La ciutat perduda, Orasul pierdut, Stratené mesto, Ztracené mesto, Zudusī pilsēta, Загублене місто, Изгубеният град, Потерянный город, 失落的城市, 迷失城市, 遗忘故都, 迷失之城(2005)

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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