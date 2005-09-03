The Lost City, La ciudad perdida, A Cidade Perdida, Adieu Cuba, Avana, hameni poli, El Tropico, El Tropico - Az elveszett város, En nombre del odio, Havana - Cidade Perdida, Hawana - miasto utracone, Izgubljeni grad, Kadunud linn, Kayıp şehir, La cité perdue, La ciuda perdida de Andy García, La ciutat perduda, Orasul pierdut, Stratené mesto, Ztracené mesto, Zudusī pilsēta, Загублене місто, Изгубеният град, Потерянный город, 失落的城市, 迷失城市, 遗忘故都, 迷失之城(2005)
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Fico Fellove[to man about to be executed]Life is becoming a dress rehearsal for a show nobody will see.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.