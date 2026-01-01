Manu Intiraymi

Menu
Date of Birth
22 April 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Driving by Braille 5.3
Driving by Braille (2011)
Ruthless 5.3
Ruthless (2023)
Due Justice 5.1
Due Justice (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ruthless 5.3
Ruthless Ruthless
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Due Justice 5.1
Due Justice Due Justice
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Hell on the Border 4.3
Hell on the Border Hell on the Border
Adventure, Biography, Western 2019, USA
Driving by Braille 5.3
Driving by Braille Driving by Braille
Drama 2011, USA
