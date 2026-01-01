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Poster of Opasnye tantsy
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Opasnye tantsy
6.1

Opasnye tantsy

, 2018
Opasnye tantsy
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Opasnye tantsy
6.1

Cast

Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Yevgeniya Igumnova
Yevgeniya Igumnova
Boris Eifman
Gennadiy Smirnov
Gennadiy Smirnov
Darya Poverennova
Darya Poverennova
Oksana Bazilevich
Oksana Bazilevich
Igor Grabuzov
Igor Grabuzov
Director Ekaterina Dvigubskaya
Writer Ekaterina Dvigubskaya
Composer Maksim Koshevarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2018
Budget €485,000
Production Barmaley, TVIN, TVIN
Also known as
Opasnye tantsy, Dangerous Dancing, Опасные танцы

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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