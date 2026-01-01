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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Opasnye tantsy
6.1
Opasnye tantsy
, 2018
Opasnye tantsy
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.1
Cast
Maksim Vitorgan
Yevgeniya Igumnova
Boris Eifman
Gennadiy Smirnov
Darya Poverennova
Oksana Bazilevich
Igor Grabuzov
Director
Ekaterina Dvigubskaya
Writer
Ekaterina Dvigubskaya
Composer
Maksim Koshevarov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2018
Budget
€485,000
Production
Barmaley, TVIN, TVIN
Also known as
Opasnye tantsy, Dangerous Dancing, Опасные танцы
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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