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Poster of The Unknown Saint
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Unknown Saint
6.4

The Unknown Saint

, 2019
The Unknown Saint
Morocco, France, Qatar / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Unknown Saint
6.4

Cast

Younes Bouab
Younes Bouab
The thief
Salah Ben Saleh
The Brain
Bouchaib Semmak
Hassan
Mohammed Nouaimane
Brahim
Anas El Baz
The doctor
Hasan Badidah
The nurse
Abdelghani Kitab
The guard
Ahmed Yarziz
The hairdresser
Rachid El Adouani
Le pèlerin
Mohamed El Moutamassik
Le réceptionniste
Director Alaa Eddine Aljem
Writer Alaa Eddine Aljem
Composer Amine Bouhafa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Morocco / France / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 15 July 2021
World premiere 15 May 2019
Release date
1 January 2020 France
29 October 2020 Greece
7 February 2020 Lithuania N-13
Worldwide Gross $107,234
Production Le Moindre Geste, Le Moindre Geste, Altamar Films
Also known as
Le Miracle du Saint Inconnu, The Unknown Saint, Cud nieznanego świętego, Meçhul Aziz, Tundmatu pühak, Το θαύμα του Άγνωστου Αγίου, Неизвестный святой, 더 언노운 세인트

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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