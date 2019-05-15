Cast
Salah Ben Saleh
The Brain
Mohammed Nouaimane
Brahim
Abdelghani Kitab
The guard
Ahmed Yarziz
The hairdresser
Rachid El Adouani
Le pèlerin
Mohamed El Moutamassik
Le réceptionniste
Cast and Crew
Director
Alaa Eddine Aljem
Writer
Alaa Eddine Aljem
Composer
Amine Bouhafa
Film details
Country
Morocco / France / Qatar
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
15 July 2021
World premiere
15 May 2019
Release date
|1 January 2020
|France
|
|
|29 October 2020
|Greece
|
|
|7 February 2020
|Lithuania
|
|N-13
Worldwide Gross
$107,234
Production
Le Moindre Geste, Le Moindre Geste, Altamar Films
Also known as
Le Miracle du Saint Inconnu, The Unknown Saint, Cud nieznanego świętego, Meçhul Aziz, Tundmatu pühak, Το θαύμα του Άγνωστου Αγίου, Неизвестный святой, 더 언노운 세인트