Nikki Sixx How many chicks have you fucked so far?

Vince Neil Three.

Nikki Sixx No, not today. On the tour.

Vince Neil Oh, man. I lost count after that gang bang in Salt Lake City.

[laughs]

Nikki Sixx That was fun.

Vince Neil What about you, old man?

Mick Mars Did you ever stop to think that the slobs who fuck you guys probably fuck every other band who comes through town?

[pause, then Nikki, Tommy, and Vince laugh hysterically]

Vince Neil Yeah. Yes, they do.

Tommy Lee Dude, we're like pussy brothers with the whole scene.

[continued laughing]