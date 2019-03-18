7.0The Dirt
The Dirt, 2019
USA / Biography, Musical / 18+
Cast
Erin Ownbey
Excited Partygoer
Aaron Jay Rome
Kayla's Boyfriend
Alyssa Marie Stilwell
Kayla
Brittany Furlan
Biker Chick
Trace Masters
Frank Feranna, Jr., Age 8
Matthew Underwood
Gino
Director Jeff Tremaine
Writer Rich Wilkes, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, Amanda Adelson
Composer Paul Haslinger
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 22 March 2019
World premiere 18 March 2019
Release date
|22 March 2019
|Brazil
|18
|18 March 2019
|USA
|R
Production 10th Street Entertainment, LBI Entertainment, Netflix
Based on “The Dirt” (Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Neil Strauss, 2001)
Also known as
The Dirt, Brud, Mötley Crüe: Ban Nhạc Tai Tiếng, Mötley Crüe: Mocskos rock 'n' roll, The Dirt - Confissões do Mötley Crüe, The Dirt - Sie wollten Sex, Drugs & Rock'n'Roll, The Dirt - Törkytehdas, The Dirt: Les Coulisses de Mötley Crüe, The Dirt: Mötley Crüe, The dirt: Οι Motley Crue εξομολογούνται, The dirt: Οι Mötley Crüe εξομολογούνται, Бруд, Грязь, فرقة موتلي كرو, ザ・ダート モトリー・クルー自伝, 一身塵土：Mötley Crüe, 克魯小丑的搖滾壞生活, ザ・ダート モトリー・クルー自伝, Dirt, The Dirt – Törkytehdas
Updated 22 April 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Listen to the
soundtrack The Dirt
soundtrack The Dirt
Quotes
Nikki Sixx How many chicks have you fucked so far?
Vince Neil Three.
Nikki Sixx No, not today. On the tour.
Vince Neil Oh, man. I lost count after that gang bang in Salt Lake City.
[laughs]
Nikki Sixx That was fun.
Vince Neil What about you, old man?
Mick Mars Did you ever stop to think that the slobs who fuck you guys probably fuck every other band who comes through town?
[pause, then Nikki, Tommy, and Vince laugh hysterically]
Vince Neil Yeah. Yes, they do.
Tommy Lee Dude, we're like pussy brothers with the whole scene.
[continued laughing]
Mick Mars I happen to have respect for myself and the females of our species, unlike you animals.
Frequently asked questions about the film “The Dirt”
When is the premiere of the film “The Dirt”?
The world premiere of the film “The Dirt” was on 18 March 2019.
What is the rating of the film “The Dirt”?
The film “The Dirt” is rated 7.0/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.0/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Dirt”?
The runtime of the film “The Dirt” is 1 hour 48 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Dirt”?
The film “The Dirt” was directed by Jeff Tremaine.
Who composed the music for the film “The Dirt”?
The music for the film “The Dirt” was composed by Paul Haslinger.Film soundtrack
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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