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5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Share
5.6
Share
, 2018
Share
USA / Drama / 18+
About
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Similar
5.6
Cast
Charlie Plummer
Poorna Jagannathan
J. C. MacKenzie
Mickey Lundy
Danny Mastrogiorgio
Jhaleil Swaby
Mason
Rhianne Barreto
Mandy Lundy
Christian Corrao
Tyler Lundy
Nicholas Galitzine
A.J.
Lovie Simone
Jenna
Emily Woloszuk
Kaylee
Milcania Diaz-Rojas
Mia
Sydney Holmes
Lacey
Director
Pippa Bianco
Writer
Pippa Bianco
Composer
Shlohmo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
25 January 2019
Release date
27 July 2019
USA
MPAA
R
Production
Loveless, A24, HBO Films
Also known as
Share, Compartilhar, Jaga, Megosztás, Partager, Paylaş, Репост, シェア 私に何が起こったか, 一键转发, 分享
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
14
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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