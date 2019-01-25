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Poster of Share
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Share
5.6

Share

, 2018
Share
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Share
5.6

Cast

Charlie Plummer
Charlie Plummer
Poorna Jagannathan
J. C. MacKenzie
Mickey Lundy
Danny Mastrogiorgio
Danny Mastrogiorgio
Jhaleil Swaby
Jhaleil Swaby
Mason
Rhianne Barreto
Mandy Lundy
Christian Corrao
Tyler Lundy
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
A.J.
Lovie Simone
Jenna
Emily Woloszuk
Kaylee
Milcania Diaz-Rojas
Mia
Sydney Holmes
Lacey
Director Pippa Bianco
Writer Pippa Bianco
Composer Shlohmo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 25 January 2019
Release date
27 July 2019 USA
MPAA R
Production Loveless, A24, HBO Films
Also known as
Share, Compartilhar, Jaga, Megosztás, Partager, Paylaş, Репост, シェア　私に何が起こったか, 一键转发, 分享

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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