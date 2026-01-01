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Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine
Date of Birth
29 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
The Sheep Detectives
(2026)
Tickets
7.4
100 Nights of Hero
(2025)
7.4
Handsome Devil
(2016)
Filmography
6.7
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.9
The Sheep Detectives
The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action
2026, Ireland
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
100 Nights of Hero
100 Nights of Hero
Fantasy, Romantic
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History,
2024, Great Britain
6.4
The Idea of You
The Idea of You
Drama
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Red, White & Royal Blue
Red, White & Royal Blue
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
6.8
Bottoms
Bottoms
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Purple Hearts
Purple Hearts
Drama, Music, Romantic
2022, Great Britain / USA
Show more
News about Nicholas Galitzine’s private life
From Joker to Skeletor: Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe'
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