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Nicholas Galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine Nicholas Galitzine
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine

Date of Birth
29 September 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
188 cm (6 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Sheep Detectives 7.9
The Sheep Detectives (2026)
100 Nights of Hero 7.4
100 Nights of Hero (2025)
Handsome Devil 7.4
Handsome Devil (2016)

Filmography

Masters of the Universe 6.7
Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2026, USA
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Tickets
The Sheep Detectives 7.9
The Sheep Detectives The Sheep Detectives
Comedy, Detective, Action 2026, Ireland
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Tickets
100 Nights of Hero 7.4
100 Nights of Hero 100 Nights of Hero
Fantasy, Romantic 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Mary & George 6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History, 2024, Great Britain
The Idea of You 6.4
The Idea of You The Idea of You
Drama 2024, USA
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Red, White & Royal Blue 7.4
Red, White & Royal Blue Red, White & Royal Blue
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Bottoms 6.8
Bottoms Bottoms
Comedy 2023, USA
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Purple Hearts 6.7
Purple Hearts Purple Hearts
Drama, Music, Romantic 2022, Great Britain / USA
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News about Nicholas Galitzine’s private life
From Joker to Skeletor: Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe'
From Joker to Skeletor: Jared Leto Joins 'Masters of the Universe'
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