4.8
IMDb Rating: 4.8
18+
Drama
Fantasy
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
7 September 2018
Release date
10 October 2019
Brazil
1 May 2019
France
24 January 2020
Japan
Production
Ecce Films, Arte France Cinéma, Le Pacte
Also known as
Jessica Forever, Auf ewig Jessica, Sonsuza Kadar Jessica, Джессика навсегда, ジェシカ
Director
Caroline Poggi
Jonathan Vinel
Cast
Aomi Muyock
Lukas Ionesco
Paul Hamy
Sebastian Urzendowsky
Similar films for Jessica Forever
6.7
Les cinq diables
(2022)
7.5
Vortex
(2021)
6.2
Titane
(2021)
6.3
Censor
(2021)
4.9
Golden Youth
(2019)
5.1
9 Fingers
(2017)
4.6
Le divan de Staline
(2017)
5.8
Despite the Night
(2015)
5.9
Love
(2015)
7.4
The Way Back
(2010)
6.3
Pingpong
(2006)
6.9
Distant Lights
(2004)
4.8
4.8
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
To reach the new house, the group land by parachute. However, they do not have an aeroplane.
