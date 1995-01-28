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About
Filmography
Lukas Ionesco
Lukas Ionesco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Ionesco
Lukas Ionesco
Lukas Ionesco
Date of Birth
28 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
4.9
Golden Youth
(2019)
4.8
Jessica Forever
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2019
2018
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.9
Golden Youth
Une jeunesse dorée
Drama
2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
4.8
Jessica Forever
Jessica Forever
Drama, Fantasy
2018, France
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