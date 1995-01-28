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Lukas Ionesco
Lukas Ionesco Lukas Ionesco
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Ionesco

Lukas Ionesco

Lukas Ionesco

Date of Birth
28 January 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Golden Youth 4.9
Golden Youth (2019)
Jessica Forever 4.8
Jessica Forever (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Golden Youth 4.9
Golden Youth Une jeunesse dorée
Drama 2019, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Jessica Forever 4.8
Jessica Forever Jessica Forever
Drama, Fantasy 2018, France
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