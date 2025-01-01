Menu
Films
Roma
Roma Awards
Awards and nominations of Roma 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Director
Winner
Best Foreign Film
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Film
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Production Design
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Film
Winner
SIGNIS Award
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2018
Grolsch People's Choice Award
Nominee
