4.0Rozovoe ili kolokolchik
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik, 2018
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Yuno Shamilov
Writer Karina Afanaseva, Yuno Shamilov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 16 August 2018
Release date
|30 January 2020
|Russia
|Кинологистика
|12+
Worldwide Gross $2,963
Also known as
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik, Pink or Bell, Розовое или колокольчик
Updated 6 May 2025
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