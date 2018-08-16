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Poster of Rozovoe ili kolokolchik
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Rozovoe ili kolokolchik - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rozovoe ili kolokolchik
4.0

Rozovoe ili kolokolchik

, 2018
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rozovoe ili kolokolchik
4.0
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik - Trailer
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik  Trailer

Cast

Dmitry Yachevsky
Dmitry Yachevsky
Ekaterina Leonova
Ekaterina Leonova
Vyacheslav Drobinkov
Vyacheslav Drobinkov
Yuliya Degtyarenko
Yuliya Degtyarenko
Aleksandr Bokovikov
Aleksandr Bokovikov
Anastasiya Voskresenskaya
Anastasiya Voskresenskaya
Alexander Kalugin
Alexander Kalugin
Ivan Titov
Ivan Titov
Director Yuno Shamilov
Writer Karina Afanaseva, Yuno Shamilov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 16 August 2018
Release date
30 January 2020 Russia Кинологистика 12+
Worldwide Gross $2,963
Also known as
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik, Pink or Bell, Розовое или колокольчик

Film rating

4.0
Rate 15 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik - Trailer
Rozovoe ili kolokolchik Trailer
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