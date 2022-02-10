Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
2.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
2.6
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
, 2022
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
2.6
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Dmitriy Novikov
Aleksandr Khokhlov
Irina Bezrukova
Aleksei Maklakov
Valentina Mazunina
Andrey Borisov
Elena Kulchitskaya
Elena Lisovskaya
Savely Naumov
Dmitry Struchkov
Director
Vitaliy Manyukov
Writer
Oleg Bondarev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
10 February 2022
Release date
10 February 2022
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
16+
Worldwide Gross
$444
Also known as
Koroche, ya zhenyus!, Короче, я женюсь!
More
Film rating
2.6
Rate
15
votes
2.6
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Film Trailers
All trailers
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Koroche, ya zhenyus!
Krash
Comedy
2021, Russia
0.0
Dvazhdy dva
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
0.0
7/40
Comedy
1992, Ukraine
3.0
Chinese Service
Comedy
1999, Russia
6.0
Rolls
Comedy
2022, Russia
5.0
Starye Shishki
Comedy
2021, Russia
6.0
Proklyatyy chinovnik
Comedy
2021, Russia
7.0
Stendap pod prikrytiyem
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.0
Realnye patsany protiv zombi
Comedy
2020, Russia
4.0
Night Shift
Comedy
2018, Russia
6.0
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
Comedy
2018, Russia
5.0
Ostrov ispravleniya
Comedy
2017, Russia
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree