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Poster of Koroche, ya zhenyus!
2.6
Koroche, ya zhenyus! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Koroche, ya zhenyus!
2.6

Koroche, ya zhenyus!

, 2022
Koroche, ya zhenyus!
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Koroche, ya zhenyus!
2.6
Koroche, ya zhenyus! - Trailer
Koroche, ya zhenyus!  Trailer

Cast

Dmitriy Novikov
Dmitriy Novikov
Aleksandr Khokhlov
Aleksandr Khokhlov
Irina Bezrukova
Irina Bezrukova
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksei Maklakov
Valentina Mazunina
Valentina Mazunina
Andrey Borisov
Elena Kulchitskaya
Elena Lisovskaya
Savely Naumov
Dmitry Struchkov
Director Vitaliy Manyukov
Writer Oleg Bondarev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 February 2022
Release date
10 February 2022 Russia Cinemaus Studio 16+
Worldwide Gross $444
Also known as
Koroche, ya zhenyus!, Короче, я женюсь!

Film rating

2.6
Rate 15 votes
2.6 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Koroche, ya zhenyus! - Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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