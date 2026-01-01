Menu
BlacKkKlansman Awards

Awards and nominations of BlacKkKlansman 2018

Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Original Music
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Movie
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
