Films
BlacKkKlansman
BlacKkKlansman Awards
Awards and nominations of BlacKkKlansman 2018
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Original Music
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
